The current presidential field is the oldest in history, with four candidates in their 70s competing to challenge President Trump, 73, in next year’s election.

Bloomberg underwent a previously reported coronary stent placement for a blocked artery in 2000, and he has had normal cardiac stress tests since then, wrote Stephen Sisson, Bloomberg’s internist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Bloomberg takes a blood thinner for atrial fibrillation that was diagnosed in 2018, as well as a beta blocker and medication to control his cholesterol levels. He has had small skin cancers removed and has been treated for arthritis and heartburn, the document said.

“Mr. Bloomberg is in great physical shape. He exercises several times a week and plays golf avidly. He has maintained an active pilot’s license,” Sisson wrote.

He described Bloomberg as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with a blood pressure of 120/70 and a heart rate of 82 beats per minute at his last examination in July. The doctor described the candidate, who has been known to enjoy fine wine and spent millions fighting tobacco use, as a non-smoker without a history of substance-use disorder or unhealthy alcohol use.

Bloomberg’s latest physical found that he had normal kidney and liver tests, no diabetes and healthy cholesterol levels, the letter said.

