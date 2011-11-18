The former vice president said he was confident he would be named the winner, while the president promoted unfounded allegations about voter fraud.
Joe Biden has 253 electoral votes to President Trump's 214. His campaign has filed legal challenges in numerous states and sought a recount in Wisconsin. Ballots continue to be counted in North Carolina and Nevada.
The move comes after his campaign alerted the Secret Service that the Democratic nominee would make a major speech as early as Friday.
Judges in two states reject Trump campaign lawsuits as the president continues to press unsubstantiated claims of fraud
Legal challenges in Michigan and Georgia were rejected as the Trump campaign expanded its legal barrage to Nevada, seeking to slow the vote count.
Former vice president Joe Biden’s path to victory is coming into focus. It looks like it’s coming down to five key states, and Biden needs two of them, while President Trump needs four.
In all of the key states in which mail ballots were counted late and swung the race to Biden, the GOP legislatures declined to let them be counted earlier.
And that would mean aspects of Trumpism are here to stay in Republican politics
The president has begun telling allies he believes he could lose — but only because the election is being “stolen from him.”
Campaign strategists and the public were led to believe that Democrats were headed for a wave. Election results have told a different story, just as they did four years ago.
Centrist House Democrats lash out at liberal colleagues, blame far-left views for costing the party seats
In an emotional post-election conference call, liberals pushed back at the criticism from moderates, arguing that their ideas have fired up the party base.
In a speech of historic dishonesty, Trump tried to reinforce his long-planned effort to retain power
He’s telegraphed every step of this for months, but that doesn’t keep it from being stunning.
With his reelection odds dwindling, the president spoke from the White House podium and said little that was true.
Their aggressive strategy, in which the campaign has sought to question the ballot count in five battleground states, has confronted some early setbacks.
The president’s attempts to brand legal election practices as fraud and to use the courts to intervene in the counting of votes are the latest examples of what has long been his malleable view of the democratic system.
GOP Sen. David Perdue, running for a second term, fell below the 50 percent threshold required by state law and is likely to face Democrat Jon Ossoff in a Jan. 5 runoff.
In this edition: The two Americas watch/protest the vote count, Republicans tally up their House gains, and a look at why money didn't matter.
As the election returns have come in, the president has flooded the zone with false and misleading claims about the results.
There were far fewer such voters.
Why the Trump campaign is mounting legal challenges in swing states. What the election reveals about the urban-rural divide. And why Wall Street likes the sound of gridlock in Washington.
An anxious nation clenches its jaw and prays for the vote-counters in Pennsylvania to hurry up already.
Ohio’s Charmaine McGuffey and South Carolina’s Kristin Graziano are among the many LGBTQ candidates to run for office and advance to their general election