President Trump speaks during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House last week. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

A day after he sought to distance himself from a chant of “Send her back!” by his supporters, President Trump lashed out at the media for its coverage of the episode at his rally that followed his repeated attacks aimed at four minority congresswomen.

In morning tweets on Friday, Trump characterized the coverage of his rally this week in Greenville, N.C., as “crazed” and complained that media was “totally calm & accepting” of what he said were “vile and disgusting statements” made by the freshman lawmakers.

“Mainstream Media, which has lost all credibility, has either officially or unofficially become a part of the Radical Left Democrat Party,” Trump wrote. “It is a sick partnership, so pathetic to watch!”

[Trump says he disagrees with ‘send her back’ chant directed at Rep. Omar during his rally despite his previous ‘go back’ tweet]

Trump also complained that the media covered the return of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) to her home state on Thursday. She was greeted at the Minneapolis−St. Paul International Airport by a crowd chanting, “Welcome home, Ilhan!”

Omar, who was born in Somalia and became a U.S. citizen in 2000, is the lawmaker whom Trump was criticizing at his rally when the chants of “Send her back!” rang out from the crowd.

Trump has taken repeated aim at Omar and three other lawmakers — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) — since Sunday, when he said in tweets that they should “go back” to the “totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

The other three lawmakers besides Omar are from the United States.

In his latest tweets Trump curiously referred to “three Radical Left Congresswomen.” For days he has targeted all four. At his rally he criticized all four of them by name.

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a question regarding the change.

Trump also referred in his morning tweets to “Foul Mouthed Omar.” Tlaib generated headlines earlier this year when she used profane language to call for Trump’s impeachment.

Trump, himself, frequently uses profanities. At his rally, he used the word “goddamn” twice, drawing some complaints from Christian commentators.

During an event Thursday in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters that he did not agree with the chant of “Send her back!” and “felt a little bit badly about.” He also claimed he had moved to cut the chant off by starting to speak against “very quickly,” even though he paused for 13 seconds.

Trump’s decision to try to distance himself from the chant came after a flurry of GOP lawmakers publicly condemned it, even while being careful not to denounce Trump directly.

In his tweets Friday, Trump also predicted he would win Minnesota next year, saying voters there “can’t stand” Omar and “her hatred of our Country.”

In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton carried Minnesota by less than two percentage points.

In other tweets Friday, Trump also vented about a New York Times column by Thomas Friedman that called the president a “racist, divisive, climate-change-denying, woman-abusing jerk.” “He called me a Racist,” Trump wrote, “which I am not.”’

He called Friedman “a weak and pathetic sort of guy.”

Colby Itkowitz contributed to this report.