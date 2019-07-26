President Trump stops to talk to members of the media on the South Lawn at the White House on Wednesday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

A day after touting Fox News polling on the economy and his handling of it, President Trump took aim at the network Friday for another finding in the same survey — that he trails Democrat Joe Biden by 10 percentage points in a hypothetical election matchup.

“[T]here can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One,” Trump wrote on Twitter, referencing the nickname he has given the former vice president, whom he also often calls “Sleepy Joe.”

Trump also renewed a grievance that Fox News has not been as supportive of him as he feels it has been in the past.

“@FoxNews is at it again,” he wrote. “So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before - Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls.”

....the fact that I have gone through a three year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

The poll showed Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, leading Trump, 49 percent to 39 percent, among registered voters.

On Thursday, Trump touted findings from the same poll that were released earlier by Fox News. Among them: 51 percent of voters feel the economy is in positive shape, the highest number in a Fox News poll since 2001.

“Fox Poll say best Economy in DECADES!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, he also highlighted a finding that 52 percent of voters now approve of his handling of the economy, a four-point increase since May.

While Trump routinely calls the media “Fake News,” he often makes an exception for Fox News. In recent months, however, he has suggested on several occasions that the network is not as loyal to him as it once was. He has also complained that Fox News is staging town halls for Democratic White House hopefuls.

And earlier this week he complained about an interview with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) conducted by Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum regarding special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s congressional testimony on Russian election interference.

“Just watched Rep. Eric Swalwell be asked endless softball questions by @marthamaccallum on @FoxNews about the phony Witch Hunt,” Trump wrote. “He was just forced out of the Democrat Presidential Primary because he polled at ZERO. Fox sure ain’t what it used to be. Too bad!”