With embattled Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo A. Rosselló set to step down on Friday, the future of the U.S. territory’s leadership remains uncertain, with one possible successor awaiting confirmation and the other uninterested in the position.

A chaotic Senate session Thursday to consider the governor’s nominated successor, lawyer and politician Pedro R. Pierluisi, ended without a confirmation vote. Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz called for a public confirmation hearing to be held on Monday morning, casting into doubt who will become the island’s governor.

Under the territory’s constitution, Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez Garced is next in line for the governor’s seat, although she has said that she does not want the job. But in a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Vázquez Garced said that she is not planning to resign.

“If the time comes, we will assume the responsibility imposed by the Constitution and the Law,” she said.

Rosselló announced last week that he will resign at 5 p.m. on Friday, following a political scandal triggered by a leaked chat that contained offensive messages about his opponents and Hurricane Maria victims. The comments set off 13 consecutive days of historic demonstrations on the island and prompted several of Rosselló’s aides to step down.

Among them was Luis G. Rivera Marín, who served as secretary of state, the position in line to succeed the governor. On Wednesday, Rosselló nominated Pierluisi to the position.

But the contentious confirmation process, which requires approval by the territory’s House and Senate, has thrown the island into further political upheaval.

On Thursday, Rivera Schatz said Pierluisi did not have enough votes in the Senate to be confirmed. Meanwhile, House Speaker Carlos Johnny Méndez said he intends to hold a public confirmation hearing for Pierluisi’s nomination at 9 a.m. on Friday, but he did not say whether Pierluisi would have enough votes.

Even Pierluisi seemed uncertain whether he would be assuming the governor’s seat on Friday, telling reporters that it’s “under evaluation,” according to El Nuevo Dia , Puerto Rico’s flagship newspaper. But he agreed to defend his nomination and participate in a public hearing next week.

“In this confirmation process I am facing, the least I hope is that they give me the opportunity to answer any questions and address any concerns that those who will be passing judgment on my appointment have,” Pierluisi tweeted.

Lawmakers criticized Rivera Schatz, who has said he wants to be governor, for adding to the island’s political chaos by delaying the confirmation vote. Some accused him of making that decision in an attempt to seek the seat himself.

“If you’re not going to be the governor as you’d like, you are going to control the country’s governance from the Senate, as you have done,” said Sen. Cirilo Tirado Rivera, of the opposition Popular Democratic Party.

Rosselló’s New Progressive Party, which favors statehood for Puerto Rico, holds majorities in both the House and the Senate. The opposition party favors a looser relationship with the federal government.

In his impassioned remarks in the Senate session, Rivera Schatz slammed his critics and sought to shift blame to Rosselló for the political turmoil.

“It was not us that provoked this; it was him,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Miguel Alberto Romero Lugo, a senator with the New Progressive Party, said he also had called for a public confirmation hearing for the sake of transparency and to “analyze the merits of a person who has been nominated by the governor of Puerto Rico to be secretary of state at a historic time when the credibility of the government of Puerto Rico has been lacerated.”

Speaking to reporters, Senate Minority Leader Eduardo Bhatia of the Popular Democratic Party called the line of succession a “game of musical chairs,” but added that Vázquez Garced would effectively become governor on Friday evening.

“There is no such thing as an interim governor,” he said.

Standing next to Bhatia, Aníbal José Torres, a senator with the Popular Democratic Party, said, “This is not a constitutional crisis. The crisis here is political.”

Pierluisi, 60, is a lawyer and a longtime politician who served as secretary of justice for three years under Rosselló’s father, former governor Pedro J. Rosselló, and as a nonvoting representative for Puerto Rico in Congress from 2009 to 2017. He has faced some scrutiny because his law firm represents the financial board that was created in 2016 to oversee the island’s struggling finances. His brother-in-law also is head of the board.

But Pierluisi is considered a less controversial choice than Vázquez Garced, who has been dogged by accusations that she mishandled prosecution of members of her party, Rosselló’s New Progressive Party. As soon as Rosselló announced his resignation, protesters quickly began using the hashtag #WandaRenuncia.