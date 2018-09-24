Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington earlier this month. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

President Trump praised Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s character and intellect in a radio interview scheduled to air Monday morning, calling him “a fantastic, fantastic man” and again casting doubt on the credibility of a woman who has accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault.

“I think he’s got an outstanding record, very smart, top of the line education, the best student no matter where he went and honestly the best character, unless she can prove otherwise, and we’re going to give her chance to do that,” Trump told host Geraldo Rivera in an interview conducted Sunday.

The interview, which will be broadcast in full on the debut of Rivera’s new show on WTAM radio in Cleveland, took place before the New Yorker magazine reported on a second allegation of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh.

[Senate Judiciary panel’s top Democrat calls for delay in Kavanaugh hearing after new allegation]

In the interview, Rivera asked Trump whether Kavanaugh should still be confirmed if people come to believe the allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford about an assault while they were both teenagers in Maryland.

“Number one, I don’t think that will happen, and number two, I want her to have her voice,” Trump said. “Let her have her voice. Let her say whatever she has to say. Let him say what he has to say. And at the end, the senators will make a choice.”

Ford and Kavanaugh are scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh drunkenly pinned her to a bed, groped her and put his hand over her mouth to stifle her screams as he tried to take off her clothes at a house party in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh has firmly denied the accusation.

In a tweet on Friday, Trump directly attacked Ford’s credibility, writing: “I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents.”

In the radio interview, Trump repeated that point, saying that “this went 36 years without a complaint.”

Trump also suggested that he will have to rely almost entirely on Republican votes to win Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“We’ll get almost no Democrat,” he told Rivera. “We may get a couple in states where I won by many, many points — you understand that — but we’ll essentially get no Democrat.”

On Sunday, the New Yorker reported that Deborah Ramirez, a classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale University, said he exposed himself at a party when they were both first-year students.

In a statement issued by the White House, Kavanaugh denied the accusation and called it “a smear, plain and simple.”

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway echoed that sentiment during a television interview Monday morning in which she criticized the reporting in the New Yorker piece.

“This is starting to feel like a vast left-wing conspiracy,” Conway said on “CBS This Morning.”

Conway also said that the allegations about Kavanaugh were atypical of men whose behavior has come to light during the #MeToo era.

“This may be the first time we ever heard of allegations against someone as a teenager that did not prey upon women thusly as he became powerful,” Conway said, adding: “I just don’t think one man’s shoulders should bear decades of the MeToo movement.”