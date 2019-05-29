White House counselor Kellyanne Conway attacked former FBI director James B. Comey as “a grandstander and a show boat” on Wednesday in response to an op-ed by Comey in which he defended the FBI against repeated criticism from President Trump.

During a morning television appearance, Conway suggested that Comey is worried about ongoing investigations into the origins of the probe of possible coordination between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign. The probe was launched under the watch of Comey, whom Trump later fired.

“Methinks he doth protest too much,” Conway said of Comey on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” adding that it “sounds like there’s panic in the world of Jim Comey.”

[Trump: FBI director’s comments were ‘ridiculous’]

Multiple probes are now looking at whether the FBI and other intelligence agencies properly handled the early stages of the investigation, including applications for court-ordered surveillance.

In his op-ed for The Washington Post, Comey wrote that it is important to “call out [Trump’s] lies that the FBI was corrupt and committed treason, that we spied on the Trump campaign and tried to defeat Donald Trump.”

“Who cares what he thinks?” Conway said of Comey during her interview. “We said ‘no collusion’ for two years and they couldn’t take us for our word.”

Conway said she also objected to Comey’s characterization in the op-ed that the investigation of Trump’s campaign was conducted by “good people trying to figure out what was true, under unprecedented circumstances.”

She called both Comey and his former deputy, Andrew McCabe, liars and pointed to two former FBI officials who sent private text messages expressing their disdain for Trump during the investigation. The two were having an affair at the time.

“We already know how much the sexters, I mean the texters, of course, were making fun of Trump voters,” Conway said.