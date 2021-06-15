In May 1963, the U.S. military wanted a grenade launcher that could be mounted to the under-barrel of the AR-15 that was already in early field testing. At the time, grunts in Vietnam were using the M79 grenade launcher; the soldier who carried the “thumper” commonly only had a sidearm to use in firefights, unless they chose to carry both the M16 and M79. After years of extensive design and field testing, the Army first adopted the M203 in 1969.