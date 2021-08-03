Another woman, listed just as “Kaitlin” in the report, was hired to work for the governor after meeting him at a fundraising event in December 2016. Cuomo regularly made Kaitlin uncomfortable by commenting on her appearance and telling her she was not ready for work if she was not wearing makeup, and by calling her “sponge” — apparently a reference to his advice to soak up knowledge from others — which she told investigators she found embarrassing, condescending and demeaning.