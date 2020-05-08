The ad, which makes no mention of President Trump, is a departure from the kind of aggressive attack ads that super PACs often produce in general-election campaigns.
“Voters see the disastrous presidency of Donald Trump every single day as he endangers lives and weakens our economy,” said Steve Schale, chief executive officer of Unite the Country. “It’s time for them to hear the story of Joe Biden and his leadership during tough economic times.”
The group, among several super PACs supporting Biden, says the ad is part of a $10 million campaign in advance of the Democratic National Convention, planned for August in Milwaukee. It will air starting this weekend in select markets in presidential battleground states and on cable stations nationally.
The spot opens with photos from Biden’s childhood home in Scranton, Pa., and includes an excerpt from his speech to the 2012 Democratic National Convention in which Biden says Americans “deserve a president who will never quit on you.”
It also highlights Biden’s role in implementing the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, passed by Congress in 2009 to stimulate the economy during the nation’s last severe downturn.