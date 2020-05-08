Former vice president Joe Biden is under pressure from competing groups pressing him to pick as his running mate a black woman or a liberal one.

The Trump campaign is divided on the best message and strategy to accomplish its central goal of tarnishing the Biden brand as poll numbers continue to show a rocky road to reelection for the president.

Rep. Justin Amash is running for the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination; he spoke about the issues, not being a spoiler and more.

A Supreme Court ruling meant that Wisconsin ballots that were postmarked by Election Day were tallied, a decision with potentially far-reaching implications. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

