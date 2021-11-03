That, however, is only if those things come together. Biden’s team remains confident that Congress will pass both his infrastructure package and his even-bigger package of social spending and climate initiatives and that, with those wins, the economy will improve enough to give Democrats something positive to talk about next year. Right now, with inflation worrying many voters, the economy is helping the GOP. On Tuesday, a third of Virginia voters said the economy was the most important issue in determining their vote, according to preliminary exit polls, and Youngkin was capturing a majority of those voters.