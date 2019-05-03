WASHINGTON — U.S. employers are expected to have delivered a solid month of job growth in April, buoyed by a resilient economy that has confounded concerns that 2019 would begin with a slowdown.

Economists have forecast that employers added 181,000 jobs in April and that the unemployment rate stayed at a low 3.8%, according to data provider FactSet. It would follow a 196,000 job gain in March and would roughly equal the average monthly gain for the first three months of the year.

Another decent hiring gain would highlight the economy’s steady health just months after many analysts had expressed fear that growth was poised to weaken and a recession might soon occur.

