President Trump on Friday called a new report by the Justice Department “a total disaster” for both former FBI director James B. Comey and the institution he once led and highlighted one of its more damaging revelations in a series of morning tweets.

Trump’s comments on Twitter represented his first public statements on the report released Thursday by the department’s inspector general, which was critical of several key FBI figures in the Hillary Clinton email probe.

“The IG Report is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI,” Trump wrote. “Comey will now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI. I did a great service to the people in firing him. Good Instincts.”

Trump said that Comey’s replacement, Christopher A. Wray, “will bring it proudly back!”

While castigating the FBI, Trump stopped well short of the comments of his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, who on Thursday called on top Justice Department officials to “redeem themselves” by ending the investigation now being led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign in 2016.

In a television appearance Thursday night, Giuliani also called for the jailing of an FBI agent, Peter Strzok, by the end of next week.

In one of tweets, Trump also took aim at Strzok, a key figure in both the Clinton email and Russia probes, who was criticized in the new report for having sent a text during the 2016 campaign saying that “we’ll stop” Trump from making it to the White House.

“Doesn’t get any lower than that!” Trump said in the tweet.

The inspector general did not find evidence supporting assertions by the president and his allies that political bias inside the FBI had rigged the case to clear Clinton. But the report provided new fodder for Trump to argue that the FBI is treating him unfairly as investigators probe possible coordination between Russia and his campaign.

The report was particularly critical of Strzok, the lead agent in the Clinton probe, saying he showed anti-Trump bias that could have affected his thinking on the case during the immediate run-up to the 2016 election.

Included in the report was a previously undisclosed exchange of text messages between Strzok and an FBI lawyer in August 2016.

“[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” the lawyer, Lisa Page, wrote to Strzok.

“No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok responded. Page and Strzok were romantically involved and used their work phones to engage in long-running text discussions of various work and personal topics, according to people familiar with the case.

“FBI Agent Peter Strzok, who headed the Clinton & Russia investigations, texted to his lover Lisa Page, in the IG Report, that ‘we’ll stop’ candidate Trump from becoming President. Doesn’t get any lower than that!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

While Trump and his allies are using the report on the Clinton email probe to undermine the Russia investigation, Democrats argued Thursday that they have nothing to do with one another.

“It contains no evidence to make any reasonable person conclude that the Mueller investigation is anything other than independent, impartial & just as important today as it was before this report was issued,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote on Twitter after reading the report on Thursday.

During an appearance on Fox News on Thursday night, Giuliani said that “Rod Rosenstein and Jeff Sessions have a chance to redeem themselves, and that chance comes about tomorrow.” He was referring to the deputy attorney general, who oversees the Russia probe, and Sessions, the attorney general, who has recused himself from that investigation.

“Tomorrow, Mueller should be suspended and honest people should be brought in, impartial people to investigate these people like Strzok,” Giuliani told host Sean Hannity. “Strzok should be in jail by the end of next week.”