“The governor has said, ‘No, you can’t do that. You can’t take the safety precautions that you think are in the best interests of the community and to protect children,’” Castro said, referring to Abbott’s banning of mask mandates in Texas schools. “And then, when he gets covid, [he] does everything that he possibly can to make sure that he’s okay … things that ordinary Texans, everyday Texans would not have access to.”