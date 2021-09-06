While some previous attempts by GOP state leaders to outlaw abortions have failed, Texas’ bill may provide other legislatures a blueprint to pass legal scrutiny. The law was designed to turn away pre-enforcement challenges in federal courts and allows private citizens to bring suit against abortion providers or anyone who “aids or abets” the procedure. Abortion providers say the ban effectively eliminates the guarantee in Roe v. Wade that women have a right to end their pregnancies before viability, and that states are barred from imposing undue burdens on that decision.