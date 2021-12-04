For the past several decades, overall views of abortion have remained fairly stable, according to national polling, but that masked a political self-sorting. Between 1979 and 2021, the share of Democrats who said abortion should be legal under any circumstances rose from 20 percent to 50 percent, according to Gallup polling. The share of Republicans who said the procedure should be illegal in all cases went from 14 percent to 31 percent, reflecting in part the heightened influence of evangelical voters.