Ford said NARAL is aiming to create regional hubs in states where abortion rights are not likely to be rolled back, expand telehealth access and provide resources such as gas money and child care. The goal is to help accommodate people in states that are expected to become more restrictive. She also mentioned preserving access to medications that can be used to induce abortions in the earliest stages of a pregnancy, which some pro-abortion rights activists fear will be further diminished.