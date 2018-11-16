Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is considering asking a court to intervene in her race against Republican Brian Kemp and order an extraordinary second round of voting in response to charges of election irregularities.

The long-shot strategy, first reported by the Associated Press, comes as Georgia elections officials appear to be poised to certify Kemp as the winner in the hard-fought contest as early as Friday.

If Abrams moves forward, she would rely on a provision in Georgia law that has never been utilized in such a high-profile contest. It allows losing candidates to challenge results based on “misconduct, fraud or irregularities . . . sufficient to change or place in doubt the results.” The decision could ultimately fall to the state’s Supreme Court.

Kemp’s campaign called the move “sad and desperate” and again called on Abrams to concede.

Abrams campaign officials said they are still considering multiple legal options in the race against Kemp, who until recently was the Georgia secretary of state.

“Since the beginning, our campaign has been dedicated to lifting up the voices of every community,” Abrams campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo said. “We have heard from countless Georgians about massive irregularities wrought by a Secretary of State who ran his own election in order to crown himself governor. We have been transparent that we have looked into multiple legal strategies in order to count every vote in our state — and that work continues as we decide our next steps.”

Kemp, who declared victory two days after the Nov. 6 election, has said he is moving forward with his transition plans.

“Gov.-elect Brian Kemp earned a clear and convincing victory on Election Day. The campaign is over, and Kemp’s focus is on building a safer, stronger future for Georgia families,” Ryan Mahoney, Kemp campaign spokesman, said. “Stacey Abrams’s latest publicity stunt is sad and desperate. Elections in America aren’t decided in the courtroom. They’re decided fair and square by the people, at the ballot box.”

The campaigns of Kemp and Abrams, the former Democratic leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, have accused one another of attempting to steal the election.

Unofficial returns show Kemp with about 50.2 percent of the more than 3.9 million votes cast. To avoid a runoff with Abrams, he must win at least 50 percent of the vote. He has about 18,000 more votes than necessary to win outright.

To prevail in a court challenge, Abrams would have to demonstrate that irregularities were widespread enough that at least 18,000 Georgians either had their ballots thrown out or were not allowed to vote.

The Georgia governor’s race drew national attention, in part, because Abrams would be the first black woman elected governor in the United States.