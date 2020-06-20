Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said in a statement that he had “confidence” that Strauss “will continue running SDNY in a professional and ethical manner.”
“Ms. Strauss is widely viewed as a highly competent, highly capable Deputy U.S. Attorney with the knowledge and experience to hit the ground running,” Graham said.
Strauss came out of retirement in early 2018 to work for Berman as senior counsel. A year later, the office’s deputy U.S. attorney stepped down, and she was promoted, putting her in charge of the office’s probes tied to Trump.
In a Financial Times profile of her after she became second-in-command, Strauss is described as reserved, but warm and highly respected by her peers. Mary Jo White, who led the Southern District, said of Strauss: “She’s not a table-thumper — she’s just one of the most extraordinary people and lawyers around.”
Running the Manhattan office, even if just temporarily, brings Strauss’s decades-long legal career full circle — Strauss joined the Southern District’s criminal division in 1976 only a few years after graduating from Columbia Law School.
Not long after she began there, Strauss bested well-known defense attorney Roy Cohn, a man Trump has called a mentor, in a case against two members of the Mafia. She later served on the staff for the Independent Counsel investigation into the Iran-contra scandal during the Reagan administration.