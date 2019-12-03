Impeachment: What you need to read

Here’s what you need to know to understand the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

What’s happening now: The House Intelligence Committee has released the report summarizing its findings after two weeks of public hearings. The public hearings followed closed-door hearings and subpoenaed documents related to the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

What happens next: The House Intelligence Committee is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. to vote on approving the report and forwarding it the House Judiciary Committee. The Judiciary Committee has scheduled its first impeachment hearing for Wednesday. President Trump was invited to participate, but White House counsel declined. Here’s a guide to how impeachment works.

How we got here: On the heels of a complaint from a whistleblower, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced the beginning of an official impeachment inquiry against President Trump on Sept. 24. Here’s what has happened since then.

