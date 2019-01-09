Billionaire investor and Democratic activist Tom Steyer speaks to the Iowa Latino and Asian Coalition, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Billionaire investor and Democratic activist Tom Steyer will not run for president in 2020.

Steyer, who has paid for television ads calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, said Wednesday at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, that “the impeachment question” had reached “an inflection point,” and he planned to focus on that.

The decision comes as a surprise, given Steyer had been traveling the country promoting the political platform he released after November’s midterm elections.

Although Steyer opted against a presidential run, the constellation of political organizations that he has built is likely to have an impact on the presidential race and on key congressional races across the country.

Several prominent Democrats have also declined to run in 2020, including former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Summers reported from Washington.

