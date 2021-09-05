“With this crisis, even more we’re having to explain things,” said Matt Schmitt, associate director of Catholic Charities Jacksonville, which has plans to resettle some 200 Afghans. “We’re a blue city with a red governor in a red state, and I’ve got best friends on both sides of the political divide that have reached out to me and said, ‘Man, what’s really going on?’ ” Schmitt said he can generally set people’s minds at ease by talking them through the process.