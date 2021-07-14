President Biden announced earlier this year that he is ending the U.S. military’s mission begun in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, leaving behind a force of about 600 troops to protect the U.S. Embassy and international airport a few miles away. Biden has said that the withdrawal will end formally on Aug. 31, but effectively it is complete now, with Monday’s departure of the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, according to defense officials.