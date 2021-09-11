The mission in Afghanistan morphed from hunting terrorists, subduing the Taliban and bringing Osama bin Laden to justice to one of nation building and a 20-year commitment of U.S. forces that ended last month, amid controversy over Biden’s handling of the exit and a public conclusion that the war had not been worth fighting. On the night of 9/11, George Tenet, then the CIA director, told Bush and other senior officials as they contemplated how to respond: It was time to tell the Taliban we’re finished with them. Today, the Taliban once again control Afghanistan.