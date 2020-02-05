She added that her cash comes from people who make small donations. “I just want to be very careful with this money,” she said.

Warren’s reliance on grass-roots donations — and her decision not to do a high-dollar program — has been a big element of her talking points, and she has credited the decision with focusing her campaign on people rather than the powerful. But, it also means a perceived lack of momentum can cause money to dry up quickly as low-dollar donors look elsewhere.

Compounding that problem, Warren also has among the largest campaigns, with more than 1,000 on staff, meaning she has a hefty payroll bill to meet each month and little extra that she can cut before chopping personnel.

Like many candidates in the final weeks before the Iowa caucuses, Warren was spending more money than she was taking in. She had just $13.7 million in cash on hand going into January, according to her campaign filings with the federal government.

On Tuesday, Warren’s campaign canceled a flight of advertisements that were going to run on TV in Nevada and South Carolina from Feb. 17 to 23 at a cost of more than $350,000, according to Advertising Analytics, which tracks TV spending.

Warren still has some TV time reserved in those states over the next month, according to a person familiar with the TV buys.

Warren’s team put up a new digital ad Wednesday in New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina that pulls from remarks by former president Barack Obama praising Warren for spearheading the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The campaign did not immediately answer questions about how much money it had put behind the new effort.

“Elizabeth understands what I strongly believe,” Obama says in the ad, “that a strong growing economy begins with a strong and thriving middle class.” Obama has not endorsed any candidate in the Democratic nomination contest.

Warren’s team alluded to money problems in a fundraising pitch Tuesday in which the campaign said that the lack of a clear result from Iowa — and the focus on how the systems there failed rather than the campaigns — had affected fundraising.