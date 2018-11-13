Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves the stage after speaking to first-year students at Georgetown Law School in Washington earlier this year. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was not on the bench Tuesday for the first session of the Supreme Court since her discharge from the hospital with fractured ribs but is improving, a spokeswoman said.

“She continues to improve and is working from home this morning,” said Kathy Arberg, the court’s public information officer.

The court’s meeting was a brief non-argument session, which justices often skip. The court issued lists of cases it had accepted and rejected for this term.

Ginsburg, 85, was discharged from George Washington University Hospital on Friday, a day after being admitted and treated for fractured ribs on her left side, the result of a fall in her office.

Ginsburg has persevered on the bench despite several health issues, including colon and pancreatic cancer, and a heart procedure in which she received a stent in her right coronary artery.

She has broken ribs at least twice previously. After one of those episodes, in 2012, Ginsburg disclosed to a reporter that she had cracked two ribs in a fall but did not take time off because of the court’s heavy workload.