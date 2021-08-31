Fueled by heatwaves, fires destroyed more than 1,000 square kilometers (385 sq miles) in southern Greece, while huge blazes also hit nearby Italy and Turkey.
Recent opinion polls suggest conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has maintained a strong lead over his main rival, the left-wing Syriza party. But most voters believe the fires were mishandled. Citizens Protection Minister Michalis Chrisohoidis, who had previously led the firefighting effort, was replaced by Panagiotis Theodorikakos Vasilis Kikilias will move from the ministry of health to tourism, and be replaced by Athanasios Plevris.