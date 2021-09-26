After the 9/11 attacks, most Americans believed the nation had been badly traumatized but had also been jolted into a sense of common purpose and indeed had been changed for the better. But over time, that sentiment has flipped: In a Washington Post-ABC News poll this summer, a plurality of Americans said the terrorist attacks changed the country for the worse, leaving a legacy of discord and disunity. In the same poll, a majority of Americans said that after an initial burst of applause for health workers and support for short-term lockdowns, the coronavirus pandemic was tearing the country apart.