Former vice president Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia on May 18. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Joe Biden’s campaign swung back at President Trump on Tuesday, calling his attacks on the former vice president while traveling in Japan over the Memorial Day weekend “beneath the dignity of the office.”

Members of both parties had criticized Trump in recent days after the president tweeted that he has “confidence” in North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and quoted North Korean state-run media’s assessment that Biden is a “low IQ individual.”

But Biden’s campaign had refrained from weighing in until shortly after Trump touched down in the United States on Tuesday afternoon.

“The President’s comments are beneath the dignity of the office,” Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, said in a statement issued moments after Marine One landed back at the South Lawn of the White House. “To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former Vice President speaks for itself.”

Bedingfield added that Trump’s actions are “part of a pattern of embracing autocrats at the expense of our institutions — whether taking [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s word at face value in Helsinki or exchanging ‘love letters’ with Kim Jong Un.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended Trump’s comments Sunday. Asked during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” whether Americans should be concerned that Trump is “essentially siding with a murderous, authoritarian dictator,” Sanders responded: “The president’s not siding with that. But I think they agree in their assessment of former vice president Joe Biden.”

During a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday, Trump attributed the North Korean media statement about Biden’s “low IQ” to Kim.

“He probably is, based on his record,” Trump said of Biden. “I think I agree with him [Kim] on that.”

Among those criticizing Trump for his comments was Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a military veteran who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Kinzinger cited the Memorial Day holiday in taking issue with Trump’s message.

“It’s Memorial Day Weekend and you’re taking a shot at Biden while praising a dictator,” Kinzinger tweeted on Sunday. “This is just plain wrong.”

A Biden campaign official said Tuesday that the campaign held off on sending out a statement earlier in response to Trump’s remarks because the vice president “is committed to respecting the sacred purpose of Memorial Day.”