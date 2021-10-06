Elsewhere, a federal judge is deciding whether to block the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, which has banned most abortions in Texas since early September. The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant. The Texas law is just one of the laws setting up the biggest test of abortion rights in the U.S. in decades — part of a broader push by Republicans nationwide to impose new restrictions on abortion.