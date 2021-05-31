They include using federal purchasing power to pump more money into minority-owned businesses and setting aside $10 billion in infrastructure funds to rebuild disadvantaged neighborhoods across the country. He also plans to shore up the Fair Housing Act in ways that will allow the agency to “more vigorously enforce” the law, a senior administration official said, with the goal of increasing Black homeownership.
The policies, some that had already been announced, are intended to show that the president is providing some action, rather than mere commemoration, to support the Black community in Tulsa. The policies will affect the entire country, but they are designed to boost communities like Tulsa, administration officials said, discussing the president’s plan on background during a conference call with reporters Monday night.
In addition to his address, Biden will meet with living survivors of the massacre at the Greenwood Cultural Center. Biden’s aides said this will mark the first time a sitting U.S. president has gone to Tulsa to commemorate the events.
Biden’s proposals drew immediate criticism from the nation’s most prominent civil rights group, the NAACP, whose leader said the president’s plan omitted canceling student debt, one of the most effective ways to shrink the wealth gap, according to some researchers.
“Components of the plan are encouraging, but it fails to address the student loan debt crisis that disproportionately affects African Americans,” said Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP. “You cannot begin to address the racial wealth gap without addressing the student loan debt crisis.”
Although he applauded Biden’s focus on homeownership as a way to build wealth, Johnson pointed out that many African Americans simply won’t qualify for needed loans because of a high debt-to-income ratio. That’s particularly true, he said, among government workers.
“That must be addressed if there is going to be a question of dealing with the racial wealth gap,” Johnson said. He supports cutting as much $50,000 per person in student debt but said it is not a “magic number.”
During his campaign, Biden said he supported erasing $10,000 per person in federal student debt, but he has done little publicly to move forward on that agenda item in the early phase of his presidency.
During the call with reporters Monday night, administration aides were pressed repeatedly about omitting student loan forgiveness from the president’s plan.
“I certainly appreciate the interest in the topic, and it’s useful to hear a sustained interest on this call,” said an administration official.
In April during a Politico Playbook interview, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said that Biden had requested a memo to determine whether the administration has the ability to wipe out student debt via executive action, as many activists have said. At the time, Klain said the memo would be done in “weeks.”
There was no update Monday about the status of the memo, according to administration officials.
The median wealth of White households in the United States was $189,100 in 2019. For Black households it was $24,100, according to a report by the Center for American Progress. The gap widened in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit minority communities harder than White ones, according to the report.
Biden’s speech will lay out some of his plans to attack the wealth gap, including directing about $100 billion in federal contracts over five years to small disadvantaged businesses, according to an administration official. Currently about 10 percent of federal contract funds go to these types of businesses, the official said.
The plan to dedicate about $10 billion to civic infrastructure is intended to be used to re-claim vacant storefronts and buildings and provide low-cost office space for community services, an administration official said. The funds can also be used to clean toxic waste dumps and create new parks.
Biden also wants to target about $15 billion in transportation funding toward neighborhoods that have been historically cut out of public transit.
On housing, Biden will launch an interagency effort to address inequality in housing appraisals, which are persistently lower than similar homes in White neighborhoods and another major factor that erodes wealth.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development will publish two directives intended to strengthen the Fair Housing Act by reinstating a rule known as the “discriminatory effects standard,” which triggers liability under the act regardless of intent. The other will empower HUD recipients to determine when a Fair Housing problem exists, the official said.
“In both cases, [HUD aims to] return to traditional interpretations of the Fair Housing Act, which reverses the last administration’s attempts to weaken the act’s protections,” said a senior administration official.
Last year, President Donald Trump scheduled his first campaign rally of the pandemic, a huge indoor event in Tulsa, on Juneteenth. The plans raised racial tensions at a moment when the coronavirus was surging. Under pressure, Trump moved the rally to June 20.
Trump also was set to accept the Republican nomination for president in Jacksonville, Fla., on the 60th anniversary of what has become known as “Ax Handle Saturday,” when a White mob angry at Black civil rights protesters began beating Black people in the street. The timing outraged local civil rights leaders, but in the end the GOP convention was moved to Washington amid surging infection rates in the Florida city.