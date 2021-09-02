Moroccan authorities and navy haven’t commented or provided information about the incident. Spain’s maritime rescue service also wasn’t able to confirm it immediately.
Maleno said that the boat started its journey carrying 86 people, including 36 women and 13 girls.
The Atlantic route from the west coast of Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands has become one of the most used and deadliest routes for those desperate to reach Europe.
___
