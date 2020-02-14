AIPAC spokesman Marshall Wittmann denied any such arrangement, saying by email that the organization “is not and has not been involved in the ad campaigns of any political action committee. The accusation that AIPAC is providing benefits to members for donating to fund these political ads or this political action committee is completely false and has no basis in fact.”
Rachel Rosen, spokeswoman for Democratic Majority for Israel, said the group is “completely independent” from “any other organization.”
AIPAC, founded more than six decades ago to support strong U.S.-Israel ties, has recently sparked criticism from the left for its opposition to former President Barack Obama’s nuclear agreement with Iran, among other issues. An alliance of liberal advocacy groups, including MoveOn and Indivisible, is leading an effort to push 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls from attending AIPAC’s annual policy conference next month after mounting a similar effort last year.
