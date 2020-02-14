The political action arm of Democratic Majority for Israel, formed last year to bolster the party’s support for Israel as its conservative government faces growing criticism from American progressives, ran a six-figure ad campaign in Iowa last month that questioned Sanders’ health and his ability to defeat President Donald Trump in November. Those ads prompted pushback from Sanders’ campaign, and a Friday report from the left-leaning website The Intercept asserted that AIPAC was helping Democratic Majority for Israel by allowing its donors to get AIPAC benefits from contributing to the group.