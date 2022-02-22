“Right now you’ve got males who are dressing up as females, who are identifying themselves as females, and wanting to use the female bathrooms,” Republican Rep. Scott Stadthagen of Hartselle told lawmakers.

Stadthagen maintained his bill is about protecting students’ privacy and preventing sexual predators from being able to enter school bathrooms. But opponents said the proposal targets transgender youth under the false guise of safety.

“This bill does not do anything to address that issue (of safety). This bill just makes a scapegoat of an already vulnerable population,” Rep. Neil Rafferty, a Democrat from Birmingham, said.

Rafferty said schools in his Birmingham district have handled accommodations for transgender students. “They are handling it without any intervention, without targeting vulnerable youth that are already having issues with suicide, mental illness, bullying, you name it. Here we are again with you targeting and using them as a political football,” Rafferty said.

Stadthagen, in urging support for the bill, said sexual assaults have happened in school bathrooms, but opposed lawmakers challenged him to name any bathroom assault where a transgender individual was the attacker.

“How many of those cases involved a transgender woman?” Rep. Merika Coleman, a Democrat from Pleasant Grove, asked.

Similar policies in other states have resulted in litigation. The U.S. Supreme Court last year rejected a Virginia school board’s appeal to reinstate its transgender bathroom ban, handing a victory to transgender rights groups and a former high school student who fought in court for six years to overturn the ban.

The full 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was scheduled to hear oral arguments Tuesday in the case of a transgender student in Florida who was blocked from using the boys bathroom.

Rep. Andrew Sorrell, a Republican from Muscle Shoals, said there is a transgender student using the girl’s bathroom at a high school in his district. Sorrell said he would not let his now infant daughter attend that school in the future without this bill.

“I understand and appreciate that you are trying to protect our daughters,” Sorrell said told Stadthagen.

The Alabama bill is the second targeting LGBTQ youths to advance in legislative committee this year. A Senate committee last week advanced a bill that would outlaw the use of puberty-blockers, hormonal treatments and surgery to assist transgender youth 18 and younger in their gender transition.