While the plate includes the initials of an obscene phrase commonly used by supporters of former President Donald Trump to deride Biden, the Oneonta man denied that the message represents a profane word and told al.com it’s just “a goofy tag.”

“But the meaning behind it does seem like a victory. Not like I was just throwing a fit that somebody told me I couldn’t do something, it was the principle is what I was fighting for,” he said.

Kirk said the letters on the plate stand for “Let’s go Brandon,” a anti-Biden phrase used by some opponents of the president, and “forget Joe Biden.” The state can’t prove otherwise, he said.

“If one side can say their opinion,” said Kirk, “why should another side feel like they can’t?”

Kirk applied for the plate in the fall and received it, but the state then sent a letter in February saying registration wouldn’t be renewed because of its meaning.

“The department does not allow the ‘F-word,’ or any acronym for such, on a personalized license plate. That is the department’s only issue with this plate,” said spokesman Frank Miles.

The reversal came after the tag became a topic on social media and right-wing media outlets. Following the national attention, Kirk told al.com he received another letter from the department stating that he could keep the license plate.

“The Alabama Department of Revenue, Motor Vehicle Division, has determined the above referenced license plate will not be recalled,” said the letter, dated March 9. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”