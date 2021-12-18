After boasting that Brooks had far more than 50 percent of the primary vote in private polls, his advisers have since become far more somber, as other private surveys have showed Britt surging and Durant gaining attention. Britt raised $3.8 million through the end of September, with contributions from the political operations of Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and the recent appearance of Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) at one of her fundraisers. Durant, who only got in the race in October, has not yet disclosed how much he has committed to spend.