Young, known for his salty and gruff demeanor, is also the oldest member of the House at 87, putting him at high risk for covid complications.
The octogenarian was reelected to a 25th term in Congress last week. For a time, Young was chairman of the once-powerful House Transportation Committee, when earmarks made you king. He directed money home for projects, perhaps most famously one connecting mainland Alaska to a small island of 50 people and an airport that became dubbed “the Bridge to Nowhere.”
Young downplayed the coronavirus in its early days, calling it the “beer virus,” a seeming reference to Corona beer.
“It attacks us senior citizens. I’m one of you. I still say we have to as a nation and state go forth with everyday activities,” he said back in March.
After the virus spread to Alaska, however, Young no longer mocked it, but he still held in-person fundraising events and didn’t require attendees to wear masks.
“I don’t require anything,” he told Alaska Public Media in September. “If you want to wear a mask when they come to my campaign events, that’s their business. That’s self-responsibility. Our nation should be responsible for one’s actions.”