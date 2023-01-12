Alaska governor pitches plan to capitalize on carbon markets

JUNEAU, Alaska — Gov. Mike Dunleavy outlined proposed legislation Thursday for Alaska to capitalize on carbon markets, seeking to diversify state revenues long heavily reliant on proceeds from oil.
Dunleavy has suggested a range of rough estimates for what carbon projects might yield. Last month, in raising the carbon concept while releasing his budget plan, he said the “amount of money you can derive from this carbon process, that’s difficult to put a finger on, but I would say this, we haven’t even begun to calculate the sequestration concept in terms of monetization.” He said experts would help with that process.
The Congressional Research Service said in a report on carbon capture and sequestration in October that congressional interest in addressing climate change has increased interest in carbon capture and sequestration. But it added, that “debate continues as to what role, if any, CCS should play in greenhouse gas emissions reductions.”
While some policymakers and other interested parties see carbon capture and sequestration as an option to mitigate carbon dioxide emissions, others worry it “may encourage continued fossil fuel use” or that carbon dioxide could leak from underground reservoirs, the report stated.
Dunleavy’s office said the new legislation would set out rules for potential storage of carbon dioxide in underground geologic formations and for a carbon offsets program.
Dunleavy said he sees a carbon initiative as standing alongside existing industries such as oil and gas, mining and timber.
“This is not a displacer of industry,” he said Thursday. “This is just a brand-new opportunity that will enhance and work hand-in-glove with the industries that we currently have.”