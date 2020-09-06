Post-communist Albania’s elections have always been contested and marred by irregularities, including vote-buying and the manipulation of ballot counts.
In July, lawmakers passed constitutional amendments to hold elections with open lists of candidates, pre-formed party coalitions and voters who are electronically identified. The moves seek to depoliticize Albania’s national electoral commission and follow other recommendations from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which has monitored the country’s elections.
The amendments were passed after mediation by the U.S., the EU and the U.K. helped Albania’s political parties come to an agreement.
Albania’s parliament is now dominated by the left-wing Socialist Party, which is expected to win the next election.
