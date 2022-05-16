Albanian parliament fails to elect a president in 1st vote

Placeholder while article actions load

Neither the governing left-wing Socialist Party, nor the opposition, or any independent candidate could be nominated. The parliament’s legal commission said that the vote was, nevertheless, considered formally as done.

TIRANA, Albania — The Albanian Parliament on Monday failed to elect the country’s next president after no candidates were nominated for the first round of voting.

Candidates are proposed by a group of at least 20 lawmakers in the 140-seat parliament. The parliament may hold five rounds to elect the president. In the first three rounds, the winner must secure at least three-fifths of the vote, or 84 lawmakers, which the ruling Socialists do not have. In the last two rounds, only the majority of the vote, or 71 lawmakers, is needed.