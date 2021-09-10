The Socialists’ Lindita Nikolla, a former education minister, was elected parliament speaker.
Rama has already named a 17-member Cabinet, 12 of whose members are women. Parliament is expected to approve it next week.
His main challenges will be coping with the pandemic and its impact on the economy, while fighting corruption and drug trafficking, boosting growth and lowering unemployment.
Albania, with its population of 2.8 million, has been a NATO member since 2009 and hopes to launch full membership negotiations with the European Union later this year.