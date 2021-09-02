Rama secured a record third consecutive mandate in an April 25 parliamentary election, winning 74 of parliament’s 140 seats. The main opposition center-right Democratic Party got 59 seats.
The key interior, foreign affairs and defense portfolios will be kept by the current ministers, with new appointees taking the finance, justice, tourism and agriculture portfolios.
Out of the 17 positions, 11 will be held by women.
Albania, a NATO member since 2009, is hoping to launch full membership negotiations with the 27-member European Union later this year.