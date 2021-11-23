The House panel also wants to hear from Jones, with Thompson saying that the conspiracy theorist and radio personality helped organize the Jan. 6 rally at the Ellipse that preceded the insurrection. The letter from Thompson says that Jones repeatedly promoted Trump’s claims of election fraud, urged his listeners to come to Washington for the rally and marched from the Ellipse to the Capitol. Thompson also wrote that Jones “made statements implying that you had knowledge about the plans of President Trump with respect to the rally.”