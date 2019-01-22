Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) waves to supporters as she arrives at a rally organized by Women's March NYC in Manhattan on Saturday. (Kathy Willens/AP)

A new poll finds that 74 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning adults would consider voting for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for president if they could.

For now, they can’t.

Ocasio-Cortez, who last year became the youngest woman elected to Congress, is 29. Under the Constitution, you must be at least 35 to be president.

The Axios-SurveyMonkey poll highlights the splash that Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described democratic socialist, has made since her arrival this month on Capitol Hill.

The 74 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning adults who say they would vote for her for president includes 17 percent who say they would “definitely”do so.

[Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t impressed with Aaron Sorkin’s advice to ‘stop acting like young people’]

The poll also finds Ocasio-Cortez more popular among Democrats than Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and nearly as popular as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

In the poll, 70 percent of the Democrats and Democratic leaners had a favorable impression of Ocasio-Cortez. That compares to 64 percent for Schumer and 75 percent for Pelosi.

Ocasio-Cortez got some more national exposure Monday, appearing as the lead guest on CBS’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

She said that serving during a partial government shutdown has meant that she and fellow freshman members of Congress are “not able to get to work as much as we want in the beginning.”

“But the bright side is it gives us a lot more free time to make trouble,” she added.

For Ocasio-Cortez, that “trouble” has included a #WheresMitch social media campaign to track down Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and try to compel him to hold a vote to reopen shuttered government departments.

The Axios-SurveyMonkey poll of 2,277 U.S. adults was conducted Jan. 16-18 has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.