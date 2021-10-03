The immediate recall of Algeria’s ambassador from France for “consultations” was announced Saturday evening in a statement from the Algerian presidency.
The statement said the recall was motivated by recent comments about Algeria that were attributed to Macron. The comments amounted to “inadmissible interference” in Algeria’s affairs and were “an intolerable affront” to Algerians who died fighting French colonialism, the Algerian presidency said.
“The crimes of colonial France in Algeria are innumerable and fit the strictest definitions of genocide,” its statement alleged.
French media reported that Macron made recent comments about Algeria’s post-colonial system of government and its attitudes to France.