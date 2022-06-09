Almost all of Portugal in severe drought after hot, dry May

LISBON, Portugal — Almost the whole of Portugal was in severe drought at the end of May, the country’s weather service said Thursday.
At the same time, average May rainfall of just under 9 millimeters (0.35 inches) was just 13% of what would normally be expected.
That combination left 97% of the country in “severe drought” — one classification lower than the weather service’s worst category of “extreme drought.”
Climate scientists say Portugal can expect higher temperatures and lower rainfall as a consequence of global warming.
