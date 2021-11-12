Medicare officials told reporters on Friday that about half the increase is attributable to contingency planning if the program has to cover Aduhelm, a new $56,000-a-year medication for Alzheimer’s disease. The drug would add to program costs because it’s administered in a doctor’s office and paid for under Medicare’s outpatient benefit.
The announcement on premiums comes as Congress is considering Democratic legislation that would curb what Medicare pays for medications.
The new Part B premium will be $170.10 a month.