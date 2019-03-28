President Trump walks to Marine One on South Lawn of the White House in January. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Majorities of Americans think the country is going in the wrong direction and disapprove of the way President Trump is doing his job, but they are evenly divided on whether he will win reelection next year or whether a Democrat will prevail, a new poll has found.

Forty three percent believe Trump will win reelection, while 43 percent think the Democratic nominee will win the presidency, according to NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll. Another 9 percent said they believe a third-party candidate will prevail.

A crowded field of Democrats is jockeying for the right to face Trump, who is scheduled to hold a campaign rally Thursday night in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The finding on Trump’s reelection prospects comes despite that fact that 62 percent of Americans think the country is going is going in the wrong direction, according to the poll. Thirty five percent said they believe the country is headed in the right direction.

The poll found that 45 percent of Americans approve of the way Trump is handling his job, while 53 percent disapprove.

The online poll of 8,088 adults was conducted from March 18 to 25, mostly before the release of the summary of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The report did not find that Trump or his campaign schemed with Russians to interfere in the election but did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump sought to obstruct the probe, according to a four-page summary released by Attorney General William P. Barr.