When New Orleans was hit with a ransomware attack in December 2019, LaGrue said her staff worked seven days a week through February to ensure police communications and other city services were sufficiently restored to maintain public safety during Mardi Gras. They’d planned to slow the pace after that. But when the coronavirus struck in force days later, the seven-day weeks returned as IT staff struggled to manage a string of covid-related crises using technology that was still hobbled.