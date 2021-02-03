Greene (R-Ga.) was elected last year after having embraced the baseless QAnon ideology during her campaign. She suggested in social media videos taped before her election to Congress that mass shootings were “false flag” events staged by gun-control advocates and has also made social media postings supporting calls for the assassination of prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Those statements — some of which were only recently widely publicized — and the GOP’s decision last week to place Greene on the House education and budget committees have heightened calls for action from Democrats and sparked rising frustrations from Republicans who fear their entire party will be tarred by association.

“This Marjorie Taylor Greene nonsense has gone on long enough,” former congressman Will Hurd (R-Tex.) said in a tweet Wednesday. “She peddles conspiracies about 9/11, QAnon, and kids dying in mass shootings. Claims to be 100% pro-life, but is okay with the idea of her opposition being assassinated? Those aren’t Republican values. She needs to go.”

The reluctance to sanction Greene is tied up in the party’s internal debate over whether to create more distance from former president Donald Trump, who has praised Greene, refused to denounce QAnon, and will stand trial next week in the Senate on the impeachment charge that he incited the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

McCarthy, for instance, went from publicly holding Trump responsible for the riot and recommending his censure to visiting Trump at his Florida estate last week to secure his support for Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Greene did not respond to questions from reporters outside her Capitol Hill office Wednesday. In Twitter posts, she referred to a “Democrat mob cancel campaign” and called on McCarthy to stand strong on her behalf.

“No matter what [McCarthy] does it would never be enough for the hate America Democrats,” she wrote. “They are only set out to destroy Republicans, your jobs, our economy, your children’s education and lives, steal our freedoms, and erase God’s creation.”

Hoyer’s announcement came after McCarthy met with Greene on Tuesday evening in his Capitol office. McCarthy immediately afterward called a snap meeting of the House GOP steering committee, which recommends committee assignments, but the group took no action.

According to two Republicans familiar with the meeting, McCarthy proposed no particular course of action to the group — which typically takes its cues from the party’s top leader — and instead called for an airing of views and options on how to handle Greene’s remarks. The Republicans spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a private meeting.

With Democrats planning to advance a resolution stripping Greene from her panels, McCarthy spoke to Hoyer by phone Wednesday. “It was not a productive discussion,” said one Democratic aide familiar with the conversation, prompting Hoyer’s announcement that the vote on Greene’s committees would move forward.

“I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments,” Hoyer said in a tweet. The House Rules Committee is set to meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday to prepare the resolution sanctioning Greene for a floor vote Thursday.

Hoyer declined to elaborate on the conversation to reporters Wednesday: “He made a decision, and we’re going to move forward,” he said of McCarthy. “I don’t know specifically what he’s going to do. You need to talk to him.”

The standoff comes ahead of a highly anticipated meeting of the House Republicans — the first in-person conference meeting the group has staged in months — where the key debate was expected to be whether Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) could continue in her role as the No. 3 party leader after voting last month to impeach Trump for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Now, Greene’s status within the GOP appears to be at least as big of a discussion topic. Asked about Hoyer’s announcement, a McCarthy spokesman said the GOP leader “will address this with members later today” at the conference meeting.

Privately, Republican leaders and their aides have sought to rally their members around process arguments, arguing that it would set harmful precedents to both punish a member for statements he or she made before joining Congress and to have the majority party remove a minority member from committees without the minority party’s consent.

But those objections are likely to fall flat politically for Republicans, who are in danger of being yoked to QAnon, the extremist ideology that law enforcement officials have called a domestic terrorism threat, should the House proceed with a vote Thursday.

Democrats have already signaled they plan to make it a campaign issue going forward, launching a $500,000 ad campaign this week tying several swing-district Republicans to QAnon and the violence at the Capitol over the reluctance to impeach Trump.